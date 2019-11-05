Crawfords sets up foodbank to help local families

Contact
Some of the non-perishable items customers have already donated.
CRAWFORD'S in Maghera has set up a food bank.
The caring initiative was launched by the Co Derry store last week.
Run in conjunction with Maghera Cross Community Link, donations gathered will be distributed to local families living in poverty.
Customers wishing to donate an item of shopping are asked to leave non-perishable foods and other items in the boxes provided on the shop floor.
These will be delivered to The Link for distribution in Maghera, Bellaghy, Draperstown and further afield.
