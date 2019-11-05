Tayto lover Seamus scoops £1,000 inside crisp packet

A MAGHERAFELT man who was feeling peckish and picked up a packet of his favourite crisps, is celebrating after scooping £1,000.

Seamus O’Kane won the cash prize after finding a lucky golden chip inside the pack of Tayto.

He picked up the Prawn Cocktail flavoured crisps from Spar on the Moneymore Road in the town.

His win comes as Northern Ireland’s leading crisp brand*, Tayto, launched its ‘Grab A Grand’ competition as part of its #TaytoHappy campaign in which Tayto is giving away up to £10,000 in cash prizes.

Ten £1,000 'golden chips' have been randomly hidden in packets of Tayto, sold in retail outlets across Northern Ireland.

Speaking about his win, Seamus said: “I’m in total shock – it was such a surprise to find one of the ‘Grab A Grand’ tokens hidden inside my favourite Tayto prawn cocktail crisps. I’ve always been a big fan of Tayto and it’s great to see them giving back to their customers.

“I’m planning on putting my winnings into savings for my daughter, Katie.”

Tayto Marketing Director Elly Hunter, said: “Tayto is a brand synonymous with fun and the ‘Grab A Grand’ campaign perfectly captures the essence of our brand.

“Earlier this year we launched our #TaytoHappy campaign to connect with our fans and spread joy with our great tasting crisp range.

ABOVE: Pictured with the winning packet is lucky winner Seamus O’Kane with daughter Katie O’Kane. For more information please visit www.winwithtayto.com.



“For this campaign, we decided to reward our loyal fans and congratulate them on their great taste by giving some of our standard packs of Tayto a little more bite. We’re delighted to find another winner in Magherafelt!”

The ten winning “chips” have been randomly inserted across ten packs of the standard Tayto range (37.5g packs). These flavours include Cheese & Onion, Pickled Onion, Beef & Onion, Prawn Cocktail, Ready Salted, Roast Chicken, Salt & Vinegar, Smoky Bacon, Wuster Sauce and Spring Onion.

Established in 1956, Tayto Northern Ireland's parent company, Tayto Group Limited, is one of the largest crisps and snack makers in the UK and Ireland, producing more than five million bags a day across seven sites and exporting to more than 40 countries across the world. It is also the number one crisp brand in Northern Ireland*.

With more than 360 staff and famous for its Tayto Castle and Mr. Tayto visitor experience in Tandragree, Tayto remains a family-owned business with a product portfolio that includes Golden Wonder, Real Crisps, Mr. Porky, Ringos and, of course, Tayto.

For more information, full terms and conditions, or to redeem a winning voucher, please visit www.winwithtayto.com.