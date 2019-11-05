Over 13,000 books missing or overdue from Co Derry libraries

MORE than 13,000 books borrowed from libraries in Co Derry are currently overdue, meaning local readers owe almost £4000 in fines.

Figures released by Libraries NI in response to an FOI request show that th area's nine libraries are awaiting the return of 13,122 late books, as well as payment of £3876.80 of fines for late returns.

Library users can renew their books in person or online to avoid late fees, which build up at a cost of 10p per day up to a maximum of £5 and are expected to pay of the full replacement cost of any lost books or the estimated value of a lost nook that is out of print.



Magherafelt Library is currently waiting for the most books to be returned, with 3,445 currently overdue and £981.10.

This is followed by Limavady Library, where 2,364 books are overdue and a total of £765.40 of fines are outstanding.

Kilrea Library is waiting for the least number of books to be returned, with 568 overdue and £125.50 of fines to be paid, while Garvagh Library has the lowest total fines outstanding with just £81.40 owed in fines for 593 overdue books.

A spokesperson from Libraries NI said: “We would encourage everyone to return their library books once they have finished reading them so that the books are available for other people to borrow.

“Also to renew their books if they need to keep them longer than three weeks; this can be done online, via the Libraries NI app or by contacting the local library”.