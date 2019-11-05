Appeal for next of kin

Contact
POLICE would like to locate the next of kin of a man who died in his home at Kingsberry Gardens in Coleraine on Monday, October 28th.
The deceased has been identified as Mr Francis Wallace Tomlinson, who was 78 years old and known locally as Wally.
While there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, so far police have been unable to establish details of next of kin.
Anyone with information that could assist police in their enquiries is asked to ring 101 and quote reference 1071 of 28/10/19.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Seamus O’Kane from Magherafelt has won an incredible £1,000 after finding a lucky golden chip in his pack of Tayto, purchased from Spar on the Moneymore Road.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.