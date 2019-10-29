Contact

Two community groups to share £187,000 in National Lottery funding

TWO Co Derry community groups have been awarded over £187,000 in funding to kickstart new initiatives.

Welcoming the Lottery funding

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

ABOVE: Welcoming the Lottery funding are Catherine Farrimond (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Community Development Team) May Black (Burnfoot Seniors), Lyle Quigley (Burnfoot Community Association), Adele McCloskey (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Community Development Team) Boyd Douglas (Burnfoot Community Association), Nolene Burke (Gortnaghey Community Association).

Burnfoot Community Association and Gortnaghey Community Association willshare the cash boost, awarded from the National Lottery's People and Communities Fund.
Causeway Coast and Glen Borough Council provided important guidance in applying for the vital funding, which amounts to £187,688 exactly.
Welcoming the announcement, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “This funding success is a clear example of how Council’s Community Development remit can create positive change in the lives of residents in the Causeway Coast and Glens.
“I would like to offer my congratulations to everyone involved and I wish the communities all the very best with their future plans.”
Lyle Quigley from Burnfoot Community Association said: “This is a significant investment in some of the most isolated rural villages and will create three part time positions which will enable delivery of projects including a luncheon club hosted by Burnfoot and a series of outdoor activities in Gortnaghey. Further projects will provide activities for older people, men and the youth.”
