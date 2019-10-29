Two community groups to share £187,000 in National Lottery funding

Contact
Welcoming the Lottery funding
ABOVE: Welcoming the Lottery funding are Catherine Farrimond (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Community Development Team) May Black (Burnfoot Seniors), Lyle Quigley (Burnfoot Community Association), Adele McCloskey (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Community Development Team) Boyd Douglas (Burnfoot Community Association), Nolene Burke (Gortnaghey Community Association).
TWO Co Derry community groups have been awarded over £187,000 in funding to kickstart new initiatives.
Burnfoot Community Association and Gortnaghey Community Association willshare the cash boost, awarded from the National Lottery's People and Communities Fund.
Causeway Coast and Glen Borough Council provided important guidance in applying for the vital funding, which amounts to £187,688 exactly.
Welcoming the announcement, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “This funding success is a clear example of how Council’s Community Development remit can create positive change in the lives of residents in the Causeway Coast and Glens.
“I would like to offer my congratulations to everyone involved and I wish the communities all the very best with their future plans.”
Lyle Quigley from Burnfoot Community Association said: “This is a significant investment in some of the most isolated rural villages and will create three part time positions which will enable delivery of projects including a luncheon club hosted by Burnfoot and a series of outdoor activities in Gortnaghey. Further projects will provide activities for older people, men and the youth.”
This project has only been made possible by the National Lottery Community Fund, and the players of the National Lottery and both communities express their thanks.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
John Quinn (left), Derry City and Strabane District Council Streetscape Manager, pictured with Floella Benjamin and William Ferguson, Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, receiving the Britain in Bloom Sma
Eoin Hughes and father Tommy moments after completing the Frankfurt Marathon in Germany on Sunday. The pair smashed the world record for fastest father and son duo.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.