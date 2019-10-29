Lecturer denies domestic abuse charges after allegedly abandoning partner at Maghera roadside

A SPORTS lecturer who allegedly forced his partner into a car then abandoned her on a dark roadside in the middle of the night, is to contest all matters claimed to have occurred during the incident.

Connor Francis McCullough (32) who has been bailed to reside at Butler’s Wharf, Derry is accused of assaulting the woman three times on August 8 as well as damaging her phone.

A previous sitting of East Tyrone Magistrates Court heard he was arrested after police received a call from the woman shortly before midnight, to say she had been abandoned at the roadside after he pulled her from his car and drove off in a rage.

She claimed the pair had been drinking at McCullough’s previous accommodation in Draperstown when he began going through her Instagram account. He became increasingly jealous at the number of male contacts, and when the partner retrieved her phone, he twisted her arm up her back.

McCullough then snatched the phone and smashed it. He told the victim to gather her belongings and leave, but she couldn’t as she lived some distance way and had been drinking so was unable to drive.

It is claimed McCullough grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against a wall and said, “You are leaving now.”

He forced her into his car along with her belongings and set off.

Having reached Maghera, McCullough stopped and flung out all the victim’s property, then pulled her from the vehicle, and drove off, leaving her alone at the dark roadside.

She managed to alert a friend who came to her aid and police were called.

McCullough was arrested and has consistently denied any assault occurred.

At the most recent court sitting a defending lawyer entered not guilty pleas to all charges on his client’s behalf.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan adjourned the case until November 6 when a contest date is to be fixed.

McCullough was remanded on continuing bail, however he has been excused attendance on the next occasion due his college lecturing commitments.