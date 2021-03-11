Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Over 300 attend Traveller funeral as mourners break through Garda checkpoint

National: Over 300 attend Traveller funeral as mourners break through Garda checkpoint

The funeral cortege making its way to St Mary's Cemetery in Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Reporter

Mourners at a Traveller funeral held in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim today broke through a Garda checkpoint on foot to get to a marquee they had erected in the Shannonside View estate.

Following the funeral in St Mary's Church and burial in St Mary's Cemetery, which was attended by over 300 people, Gardai attempted to prevent the mourners from returning to a marquee that had been erected the previous day.

PHOTO: A large marquee was erected on Wednesday at the Shannonside View estate in Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon.

A number of vehicles and pedestrians were turned away at checkpoints on both sides of Attirory but a large number of mourners gathered on foot in a local car park near the estate and rushed at the checkpoint, breaking through.

It is understood about 200 people are currently present in the marquee.

Earlier, the funeral Mass of Davey Reilly was celebrated by Fr Frank Garvey PP in St Mary's Church and there was a reduced number in attendance.

Following the Mass, the coffin was taken by a horse drawn hearse to St Mary's Cemetery, stopping at the Hartley junction where it was carried the remainder of the way. None of the mourners were seen to wear face masks.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie