Derry minors' plans hampered by Covid outbreak

Contact
Derry minors footballers' preparations have been hampered by Covid-19 on the cusp of the Ulster championship.
Manager Martin Boyle cancelled training on Tuesday night, after two players were tested positive and 'over five' of his squad will only return from isolation next Thursday, two days before their championship clash with Armagh.
“We felt it was the safest thing to do on Tuesday evening. It hampers your preparations, but you want to do the right thing – which is obvious,” Boyle told DerryNow.com
“The phone was red hot, with boys saying they were self-isolating, so we just said we'd press pause for a day or two. It was an easy decision and everybody in the management team felt the same.
“There was nothing to be gained by taking a small number of lads to training. There is very little risk with outside transmission on the sports field, but any risk is a risk.”
The squad are set to return to training on Thursday night and after 'three good sessions' last week, Boyle said it was a 'Godsend' that the club minor championship ran on into October.
The Ballinascreen man, in his first year manager is 'well used' to having to juggle player unavailability with many of the panel involved in school and club activity at different stages of the season.
'Quite a number' are still self-isolating and 'more than five' are not able to return until Thursday.
“Your preparation is limited,” stated Boyle.
“A lot of counties had their championships finished up earlier. If lads had not had competitive football, that would've been a big issue. We are hopeful that because we have had competitive club football until a week or two ago, that it will stand to our boys.”
Derry didn't include any U16s in the squad for the Ulster league earlier in the season, but have now added five to bolster their panel.
Lavey trio Patrick McGurk, Ruairi McGill and Niall Duggan have come on board. Magherafelt's Cormac Bateson, who was Magherafelt's goalkeeper in the recent minor final, joins the squad as an outfield player along with fellow Rossa Conall Heron. The final name added to the mix is Ballinderry's Niall O'Donnell.
Boyle – who heads a management team of Diarmuid Scullion, Darren McShane and Stephen McGuigan – will have to plan without Donncha Gilmore who sustained a cruciate ligament injury at training earlier in the season.
Niall McGonigle (fractured metatarsal), Darragh McGonigle (fractured wrist) and Darragh Wade (medial ligament) are 'not going to make it' due to injury.
Calum Downey is carrying an injury. He scored 1-3 in Lavey's win over Magherafelt, but it's a case of 'managing it'.
“They are serious sportsmen,” said Boyle of his squad. “A lot of them are very mature and very determined. The attitude since we have been back has been really good and you can see they have realised it (championship) could've been gone and they want to give it a real shake.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Conor Glass in action against Naoise Ó Baoil in the 2015 Ulster minor championship semi-final in Clones
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.