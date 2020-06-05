Michelle O'Neill visits Glen

Contact
Local GAA club, Watty Graham’s Glen, were delighted to welcome Joint First Minister Michelle O'Neill, new Mid-Ulster Council chairperson Cathal Mallaghan and local Councillor Brian McGuigan to the Glen Centre.
They saw at first hand how the Glen club have organised a series of tremendous local initiatives in response to the current health pandemic.
"At the very early stages of the Covid-10 crisis, over 3000 leaflets were delivered by the Glen club to all homes in the Parish advising residents of a new dedicated helpline number," outlined PRO Conor Molloy.
"Another dedicated team of volunteers within the club have since worked diligently to respond to all kind of helpline requests including prescription deliveries, shopping and post office messages."
Club volunteers, in conjunction with The Link Community Group and Mid-Ulster council have been helping to deliver weekly food parcels on a cross community basis throughout Maghera and also to outlaying areas and villages.
In the most recent initiative, organised by Bronagh Mulholland and Aine Bradley, Glen secured funded from the Community Foundation Covid fund.
In conjunction with Kelly’s Eurospar, the Glen senior footballers and Camogs now deliver over 120 meals per week to the elderly in Maghera society who are currently cocooning and feeling isolated.
The young volunteers within the club have prioritised the health and well-being of the elderly and vulnerable over their own personal health - this is a selfless and truly commendable act.
