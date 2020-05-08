Over 35,000 people have received help as a result GAA support during Covid-19 pandemic

Almost 35,000 people have benefitted from the support by GAA Clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been revealed.

A survey, carried out by the GAA's Community and Health department, was sent to 1,600 GAA clubs across Ireland returned responses from 1,090 clubs.

It shows that more than 19,000 club members have been involved in the provision of support to more than 34,500 people during the current health emergency.

Some 942 clubs (86.4 percent) were involved in some form of Covid-19 Community Response and 811 clubs responded to say they are involved the collection and delivery of essential goods and supplies for members of their communities.

“It had become almost cliché to state that the GAA is as much a community association as it is a sporting one. Covid-19 has brought that reality into sharp focus,” outlined Colin Regan, GAA Community and Health Manager,

“The cessation of our games has allowed a spotlight to shine on the incredible work undertaken by our volunteers on behalf of our communities.”

A summary of the figures is outlined in the image below.

