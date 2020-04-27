CORONAVIRUS LATEST: 10 more COVID-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Contact
The department of health has reported 10 more COVID-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 309, according to Public Health Agency (PHA) statistics.
There have now been 3,374 confirmed positive cases.
In the past day there have been 66 new positive cases.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.