CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Mayor helps deliver essential items for Altnagelvin

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Michaela Boyle joined members of the Fountain Street Community Development Association yesterday to deliver essential non-perishable items for Altnagelvin Hospital.

The items were collected by the group, who are one of the those involved in the 'Strabane Together Against Covid-19' organisation. They offered their centre as a donation point, and several generous local residents and businesses answered the call in donating hundreds of items, worth approximately £10,000.

Mayor Boyle said she was absolutely delighted to join the group in handing over the donations at the Western Trust's drop-off point at the U3A Foyle building in Gransha.

"I want to say a huge well done to Lynn Maguire, Mary Deery, and all at Fountain Street Community Association for their contribution in the organising and supporting of the Altnagelvin Covid-19 appeal for non-perishable items.

"Yesterday I joined members of the association and along with the assistance of Strabane Community Search & Rescue we delivered a significant number of much-needed items to the drop off depot.

"A representative of the hospital who met with us was overwhelmed and paid tribute to the generosity of the people of Strabane for their kind donations, which will go a long way in helping both patients and staff within the Western Trust.

"I am heartened but not surprised at the kindness and support shown by the folk of Strabane in this time of crisis. The people of the town have suffered their own hardships down through the years, but nothing on this scale.

"And yet, the unity and the responsiveness of everyone coming together in a compassionate and caring way has been second to none. People reaching out to those most in need is exactly how we can overcome this pandemic together."