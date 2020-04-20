CORONAVIRUS LATEST: New data shows 15 people have died in Derry and Strabane

New figures show that 15 people have sadly died of COVID-19 in the Derry and Strabane area.

Until now, the Public Health Agency (PHA) and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency have provided the total number of deaths but it has not been broken down to inform the public of how many people have died in each Local Government District (LGD).

The Department of Health has just published an overview on a new dashboard to complement current statistics.

According to the new information, Derry City and Strabane has a population of 150,670, to date 796 patients have been tested producing 669 negative results and 124 positive cases of COVID-19.

Altnagelvin Hospital has admitted 449 COVID-19 patients since March 13 - 374 people treated in hospital have been discharged and 75 remain as inpatients.

The number of inpatients at the Derry hospital has peaked in recent days with 22 people admitted on April 17 and 18 – the latest dates published in the data.

Belfast has a population of 341,230, to date 3,838 patients have been tested, 3,039 were negative, 796 positive and sadly 54 people died in NI’s capital city.

Across the country 3,657 beds are available, 1,990 are occupied. There are 119 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds of which 41 are available.

The new data also shows that 53 care homes have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks.

Of the total number of deaths throughout the country, 109 were male and 84 female, based on the most up to date data on the dashboard – 112 people were over 80-years-old, 71 people between 60 and 79 years of age, 10 between 40 and 59-years-old and one unknown.

The most positive tests have occurred in those aged 40-59 with 840 confirmed cases, next to that is the 20-39 age group with 610 positive cases.

The new dashboard provides a range of key statistics on the number of Covid-19 patient admissions and discharges, outbreaks in care settings; bed occupancy, ICU occupancy and gender and age breakdowns. The statistics are presented at a range of geographical levels including Local Government District and at Trust and hospital site. The information will be refreshed daily and new content will be added as appropriate.

The statistics on deaths reported daily on the dashboard refer to individuals reported as having had a positive result for SARS-COV2 within 28 days of the death, whether or not Covid-19 was the cause of death. These focus mainly, but not exclusively, on hospital-based deaths.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “It is vitally important to keep the public well informed. That includes the publication of statistics as well as the all-important advice on how we keep ourselves and are loved ones safe.

“My Department has also introduced and updated the Covid-19 NI app in recent weeks and further digital initiatives are planned. "