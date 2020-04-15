CORONAVIRUS LATEST: New online platform helping firms collaborate on Covid-19 launches

An online platform has been established to allow businesses to collaborate and meet the supply chain and manufacturing challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cross-border platform, spearheaded by InterTradeIreland and TechIreland will allow companies to see who they can work with locally and beyond their region.

More than 100 businesses and supports are already on the interactive map, which will initially focus on healthcare innovation supports.

It highlights more than 10 key categories including PPE, contact tracing and ventilators but will soon expand to include broader economic and societal responses to Covid-19.

Designated Officer of InterTradeIreland, Aidan Gough, said the ability to access information quickly is hugely important.

“Time is of the essence in the response to Covid-19, which is why we have worked swiftly with our partners TechIreland to develop this one-stop-shop for buyers and sellers,” he said.

“It gives firms involved in developing healthcare responses the ability, at a glance, to find other companies they can work with in terms of securing expertise or supply chain input.”

It is hoped that highlighting the companies and groups will enable them to collaborate faster, learn from each other and avail of support from economic and industrial development agencies.

John O’Dea, Chief Executive of TechIreland, said the business community had a vital role to play.

He said: “One of the positive responses which will help see us through this crisis will be the solutions that come from products and innovations that are being developed by the business community.

“As a result of the avalanche of information around Covid-19, and because of social distancing, it’s difficult for firms to know what other companies are doing, how they are innovating and if there are opportunities to co-operate.

“In a fast-moving crisis, finding a potential partner or a customer, or identifying grants and funds can be time-consuming – but critical. This platform has been developed to address those challenges.”

To be featured on the Covid-19 Innovation Responses Map, or if you are aware of projects that should be included, email john@techireland.org.