CORONAVIRUS LATEST: ‘Far right attempting to exploit current pandemic in Derry’

A Derry councillor has hit out at a ‘far right’ group for posting leaflets in the Creggan estate offering assistance to the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group in question is Siol na hEireann which translates as 'The Seed of Ireland'.

They describe themselves as the ‘true heirs to the traditions and ideals of the Revolution’ and have advocated for sending people of all other nationalities back to their homeland.

The leaflet says ‘community care assistance’ will be offered to the ‘elderly, infirm and young families’ throughout Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a ‘small Conservative party for patriots’ they will provide aid to all Irish men and women as ‘politics has no place in an emergency’, it adds.

A green and red card were provided, green to be displayed at all times which can be changed to red when the household needs help. According to the flyer a local volunteer/oglach will patrol the area to look out for them.

Siol na hEireann’s official website proclaims: “Irishness is a combination of culture, history, language, loyalty and ethnicity. What Pearse, Connolly and the Republic's founders meant when they spoke about the ‘Irish race’ plays a central role in forming, defining and preserving the nation.

“While reasonable numbers of immigrants of European, Christian origin can be integrated, we reject the PC lie that Africans, Muslims, and other Third World victims of Western imperialist skills and people theft, can ever be Irish.

“They cannot and, if the Irish nation is to survive, they must be sent home.”

Councillor for the Moor area Gary Donnelly said the people of Creggan would not fall for the ‘cheap publicity stunt’ and called for it to be ‘resisted vigorously’.

He commented: “So the far right can feel comfortable enough to distribute food parcels and information leaflets in working class areas like Creggan, then its time Socialists and Republicans got their acts together.

“Even if this was a publicity stunt or tokenism, it is very clear that fascism and racism is on the rise. A cursory glance at their social media will, without doubt back this up.

“Over the last few weeks I could have made numerous political points about issues connected to this current crisis but didn’t feel it was the right time given the magnitude of what we are facing as a community.”

He added: “However this particular issue cannot be ignored.

“They describe themselves as patriots, they are not patriots. Patriots are those who fought and continue to fight imperialism and capitalism, they are the Socialist Republicans who were on the ground pre pandemic, are currently on the ground and will be to the forefront picking up the pieces after this pandemic.

“The far right will attempt to use the current situation to gain a foothold in our communities their message will be dressed up and to some will resonate. This needs to be exposed and resisted vigorously.”