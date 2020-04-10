CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Jump in positive cases in Derry and Strabane because of data backlog

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has jumped from 52 to 77 in Derry and Strabane since yesterday after a mix-up with Western Trust testing numbers which has now been rectified.

Sadly, ten more people have died since in Northern Ireland since yesterday.

As of, 10 April at 12:02 am testing has resulted in 112 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 1589.

To date, 92 people who tested positive have sadly died.

The number of tests and positive cases for the Western Trust was inaccurate for the past number of days because 'reporting issues' meant that the Public Health Agency (PHA) did not have the most up-to-date Western Trust figures.

A PHA spokesperson explained: "The Public Health Agency (PHA) has worked closely with the Western Health and Social Care Trust around some of the reporting issues they experienced with regards the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests being reported to the PHA surveillance team.

"The reporting issues related to the data platforms that were being used by the respective parties to report into the PHA Surveillance function. This has now been resolved and the PHA is assimilating the backlog of data to provide a fuller report.

"From Friday 10th April the test data for the Western Trust area will now represent a more complete record. The test data for Western Trust in today’s report will appear to spike as the reporting has been adjusted accordingly."

Below is a table showing the correct number of tests carried out in the Western Trust area, according to the PHA:





And the total number of positive COVID cases in Derry and Strabane is below: