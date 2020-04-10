CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Greysteel community make generation donation to frontline hospital staff

Contact
People from Greysteel/Faughanvale have made a generous donation to frontline staff working at Altnagelvin Hospital.
A Western Trust spokesperson said: "We would like to say a big thank you to the community in Greysteel/Faughanvale for their incredibly kind donation of £2250.
"The Vale Centre, Greysteel raised the money from a Facebook Live virtual concert with Kevin Martin Music and a sweepstake in the virtual Grand National.
"The donation was made to show appreciation to all the frontline health and social care staff working in hospitals and the community at this difficult time."
Pictured presenting the cheque to Consultant Haematologist and Faughanvale native, Dr Feargal McNicholl is Columba Mailey, Development Officer, The Vale Centre; Patrick O’Kane, The Vale Centre and Paul Bradley, Chairman of the Vale Centre.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.