CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Greysteel community make generation donation to frontline hospital staff

People from Greysteel/Faughanvale have made a generous donation to frontline staff working at Altnagelvin Hospital.

A Western Trust spokesperson said: "We would like to say a big thank you to the community in Greysteel/Faughanvale for their incredibly kind donation of £2250.

"The Vale Centre, Greysteel raised the money from a Facebook Live virtual concert with Kevin Martin Music and a sweepstake in the virtual Grand National.

"The donation was made to show appreciation to all the frontline health and social care staff working in hospitals and the community at this difficult time."

Pictured presenting the cheque to Consultant Haematologist and Faughanvale native, Dr Feargal McNicholl is Columba Mailey, Development Officer, The Vale Centre; Patrick O’Kane, The Vale Centre and Paul Bradley, Chairman of the Vale Centre.