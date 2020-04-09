The ups and downs of lockdown through a child's eyes

Covid-19 came out of nowhere. Well, it came from China, but you know what I mean! Our world as we know it has changed, but not forever…

It is horrible for families in isolation as they cannot visit friends, family, or play sports. The elderly are alone and afraid with only doorstep conversations (2 metres apart). People are getting sick and this virus is taking control!

For me personally, I hate this thing and what it’s doing. I miss my friends, I miss my cousins and I especially miss my grandparents. My Granny Jean is 80 tomorrow and I can’t even visit her. Mummy and me are making a cake (to place on her doorstep) for her but there will be no party – for now.

I also miss my football matches and trips to the club to watch my brothers play. The club is locked up now when it should be packed with football and camogie every night. I can’t wait for it to reopen.

I’m daydreaming about trips to the beach, the cinema, the restaurants in Belfast and even our next holiday to Portugal. The endless days at home are giving me cabin fever – the war on WiFi here is endless! Then there is the handwashing…

I really miss the classroom. My teacher, Mrs McLea, uploads voice messages of morning prayer and greetings to us every morning and I look forward to that as we all get a chance to say something to each other.

I really hope Covid-19 disappears soon so I can get back to St Mary’s for my final days there in P7. We had so much planned…school trips, leavers’ mass, Confirmation.

Our plans have changed now and it’s just such a shame. Wouldn’t it be great not to have to worry about Covid-19 anymore and just have our old life back!

It is difficult to see any positives with this situation but we should look on the bright side of these times.

Global warming has been reduced because not many people are going out in their cars and high pollution factories have been on lockdown too. Our planet is getting a well-earned rest!

We are all getting a break or a rest as we’re not rushing anywhere! I am spending more time with my brothers - even if it is to get a haircut in the kitchen with Luke’s new hair clippers. Not getting up until I actually waken is nice.

I am enjoying baking and cooking with mammy – I am getting good at it! We say an Our Father together at 11am every day for those with the virus to recover and for the NHS staff (Mammy is a neonatal nurse).

I am grateful at least for the Xbox. I can still chat and stay connected with friends online (if there is WiFi that is). I love watching films with Daddy as it is normally only Christmas we get the chance to do that so much.

Sometimes it feels like we are on holidays, especially if it’s a late Netflix! There is the odd darts, pool and poker competition at home now – that should cover the maths home schooling surely?!

I suppose with the weather improving we can always go outside more. The trampoline is back in use and I’ll practise my football – maybe my left foot!

I hope Covid-19 will go away forever and when the world returns to normal, what a better world it will be.

I think we will all have learned new skills and how to make the best of a bad time. We’ll be so thankful and appreciate everything and everyone even more!