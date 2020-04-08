Healthcare workers offered free courtesy vehicles

Contact
A County Derry car sales company is playing its part in helping front line health care workers by offering free use of its courtesy cars for NHS staff.
Garvagh-based Eamon J Bradley Car Sales made the offer last week in a post on their Facebook page, where they pledged to play their part.
It read: “We would like to play our part and help out some of our frontline NHS workers in this very overstretched NHS crisis.
“EJB Car Sales Ltd Garvagh would like to offer the use of a courtesy vehicle free of charge, to any NHS worker who needs transport to carry out their duties during these next few weeks.”
Owner Eamon Bradley told the County Derry Post he wanted to help make things a bit easier for NHS staff.
He said: “With the work the NHS workers are doing for us, I just thought if I can make it a wee bit easier in some way, that would help.
“I wanted people to reach out and someone to avail of it. The cars are sitting there, they’re taxed and there are two or three courtesy cars there and I thought I might as well offer them out.
“To an individual, it could make a big difference in them getting to work. If every second or third person was doing their bit, it would make some difference.”
Eamon says more could be done to support health care workers and feels they have been let down.
He said: “That’s the reason why I did it, because I thought something like this could help. It’s not about us.
“Those men and women are going onto what is classed as the front line, to save maybe a relation of mine or anybody.
“I always said that nurses and doctors never got enough appreciation for what they do. I know a lot of NHS staff who are working that hard and coming home to families too. It’s a crazy time.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories.
