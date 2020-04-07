Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Almost 1,000 workers join Western Trust frontline in fight against Coronavirus

That includes 588 people across all work groups, the return of 96 retired staff members, 46 medical students, 154 student nurses and 44 student social workers, porters, plumbers and administrators

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Almost 1,000 workers join Western Trust frontline in fight against Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Almost 1,000 workers have responded to the Western Trust's workforce appeal in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The HR Directorate supported the Trust across a range of activities.

That includes, the HSC Workforce Campaign which was launched on March 27, 2020 - there are currently 588 applications being processed for the Western Trust across a range of staff groups.

Trust staff who have retired in the last three years have been contacted – 96 have agreed to return across a range of staff groups.

Also some Trust staff who were due to retire in the next four months have also expressed an interest in extending their retirement date to support the Trust’s COVID response.

Students from a range of professions have expressed an interest in coming to work for the Trust:

  •  46 Medical Students are due to start work in the Trust as Medical Student Technicians on 6 April 2020.
  •  154 Student Nurses from a range of specialties from Ulster University and Queens University, Belfast are due in the Trust week beginning 6 April 2020. These students will be paid as Healthcare workers, Band 4 until qualified, when they will be made permanent Band 5 Nurses.
  •  44 Student Social Workers are due to start work in the Trust on 6 April 2020. 

Almost 1,000 people have registered in response to the Workforce Appeal, this covers the entire range of disciplines, e.g. Porters; Plumbers; Nurses; Doctors Administrators; Social Workers etc.

It is envisaged that these registrants will be able to be processed week commencing 6 April 2020.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie