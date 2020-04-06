CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Derry and Strabane has 51 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Contact
The latest figures published by health authorities across Ireland show that 228 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have sadly passed away.
As of, 6 April at 11:15am testing has resulted in 69 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 1158.
To date, 70 people who tested positive have sadly died.
The Western Trust has conducted the lowest number of tests to date with 885 of the 8,740 total - the Belfast Trust has tested 3,347 people.
The Public Health Agency notes that testing is currently limited to patients who are being admitted to hospital and some health care workers.
"We would advise caution about obtaining testing from non-governmental sources. A positive or negative test will not be recognised by the NHS and will not change the advice given. You will still have to observe recommended isolation periods.
"Please be aware that the NHS is not offering testing to people in the community. If a person calls at your front door offering to test you, do not allow them to enter your home. Close and lock the door. Inform the police."
In the South of Ireland as of April 5, a further 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
Of those deaths, 17 were located in the east, 2 in the south, 2 in the west of the country. The patients included 9 females and 12 males - 12 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
There have now been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.
The overall figures are expected to rise when the Republic of Ireland's latest figures are shared this evening.
