CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Seagate confirms positive COVID-19 case at Derry facility

The data storage company has about 1,400 staff, making it one of the North West's biggest employers

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

Seagate has confirmed that an employee at its Springtown facility has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment.

The data storage company has about 1,400 staff, making it one of the North West's biggest employers.

In a statement to the Derry News, a spokesperson said: "Seagate Springtown confirms that an employee who works at its facility has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.  The employee is now in isolation and receiving medical treatment and our thoughts are with the employee and their family at this time.

"We have completed workplace contact tracing and impacted employees with close contact have been notified and asked to isolate immediately. Deep cleaning and disinfection have already been performed at the site and the facility remains in operation. Seagate has put in place strong proactive measures to protect the well-being of our colleagues.

"These include encouraging workers at many of our sites, including Springtown, to telework from home when possible.  For those who remain on site, protocols for workgroup separation, business travel, self-reporting of at-risk contacts and personal travel, increased cleaning and disinfection of all work and public areas, temperature scanning at several sites, and other measures in accordance with site needs and local government guidelines."

