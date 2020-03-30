Contact

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: List of schools remaining open for key workers' children

The Department of Education published the list on their website.

Education Minister Peter Weir.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

The Department of Education has published a list of schools that remain open for educational supervision of the children of key workers.

Schools are only open to allow staff to organise remote learning for pupils and to make provision for supervised learning for children up to Year 10.

Education Minister Peter Weir said: "Schools are only open as a last resort option for vulnerable children and the children of key workers who cannot be accommodated elsewhere during the day.

"I am aware of a small number of cases where key workers’ children have not been able to access school premises.  We must all play our part in supporting those people who are at the frontline of dealing with this current crisis.  

"I must stress that only one parent/carer needs to be a key worker for the child.

"Where possible, we would encourage schools to continue to look after critical workers’ children and vulnerable children throughout the Easter holidays and consider whether weekend provision can be facilitated. This will be kept under review."

The Education Authority (EA) has also published a school placement request form, which key workers can use to request supervised learning in an available school, if their normal school is closed. 

Mr Weir added: "For those key workers who have been unable to access a school premises, I would ask them to use this information to identify a school which will be able to accommodate their child.

"I greatly appreciate all those schools and their staff who have opened their doors to support these critical workers in what is a worldwide crisis. 

"My Department, together with the Education Authority and other agencies will continue to provide them with support and guidance.” 

The full list of schools can be accessed here.

