CORONAVIRUS LATEST: List of schools remaining open for key workers' children

Contact
Education Minister Peter Weir.
The Department of Education has published a list of schools that remain open for educational supervision of the children of key workers.
Schools are only open to allow staff to organise remote learning for pupils and to make provision for supervised learning for children up to Year 10.
Education Minister Peter Weir said: "Schools are only open as a last resort option for vulnerable children and the children of key workers who cannot be accommodated elsewhere during the day.
"I am aware of a small number of cases where key workers’ children have not been able to access school premises. We must all play our part in supporting those people who are at the frontline of dealing with this current crisis.
"I must stress that only one parent/carer needs to be a key worker for the child.
"Where possible, we would encourage schools to continue to look after critical workers’ children and vulnerable children throughout the Easter holidays and consider whether weekend provision can be facilitated. This will be kept under review."
The Education Authority (EA) has also published a school placement request form, which key workers can use to request supervised learning in an available school, if their normal school is closed.
Mr Weir added: "For those key workers who have been unable to access a school premises, I would ask them to use this information to identify a school which will be able to accommodate their child.
"I greatly appreciate all those schools and their staff who have opened their doors to support these critical workers in what is a worldwide crisis.
"My Department, together with the Education Authority and other agencies will continue to provide them with support and guidance.”
The full list of schools can be accessed here.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.