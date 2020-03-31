What should I do if I think I have Covid-19?

Contact
Staff at the Western Trust urging people to stay at home.
Covid-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It's caused by a virus called coronavirus.
Stay at home if you have either of the following symptoms;
- a high temperature (fever) – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back or a thermometer reads 37.8 degrees C or higher
- a new, continuous cough – this means you've recently started coughing repeatedly
How do I get medical advice?
- Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital unless you have been told to do so
- phone your GP if you; are very unwell or have a health condition that means you are usually called for the annual flu jab, or have problems with your immune system;
- if you have symptoms other than fever or cough, they could be caused by another illness. If you feel that you need advice from a GP, please phone them.
How long should I stay at home?
- If you have symptoms, stay at home for 7 days. After seven days you can return to normal activities as long as you do not have a high temperature (fever);
- if you live with other people, they should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person got symptoms.
When self-isolating:
- Plan ahead and ask others for help to ensure that you can successfully stay at home;
- ask your employer, friends and family to help you get the things you need to stay at home;
- stay at least two metres (about three steps) away from other people in your home if possible;
- sleep alone, if at all possible;
- wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, each time using soap and water;
- If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else for them to stay for 14 days;
- if you have to stay at home with other people, try to keep away from each other as much as possible.
