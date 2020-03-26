CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Confirmation of 10 coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland

As of 11:45am on Thursday 26 March, testing has resulted in 32 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 241.

To date, ten people who tested positive have sadly died.

If you have either:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature);

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual).

Everyone in your house must stay at home.

Do not go to your GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

if you have symptoms of coronavirus, you'll need to stay at home for 7 days;

if you live with someone who has symptoms, you'll need to stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person in the home started having symptoms;

however, if you develop symptoms during this 14-day period, you’ll need to stay at home for 7 days from the day your symptoms started (regardless of what day you are on in the original 14-day period). This may mean you have to stay at home for a maximum of 21 days;

if you have symptoms and live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else they can stay with for the 14-day isolation period;

it is likely that people living within a household will infect each other or be infected already. Staying at home for 14 days will greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community;

testing for coronavirus is not needed if you are well enough to stay at home.

If you have to stay at home together, try to keep away from each other as much as possible. Guidance on this can be found on the Public Health England website:

www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-stay-at-home-guidance/stay-at-home-guidance-for-households-with-possible-coronavirus-covid-19-infection

You can ring NHS 111 for information or advice and they will help you decide if you need to contact your GP.

Calling your GP is only necessary if you have:

an existing health condition;

problems with your immune system;

very serious symptoms.

Do not attend your GP surgery or emergency department in person before calling ahead and speaking with someone.

If it is a medical emergency and you need to call an ambulance, dial 999 and inform the operator of your symptoms.

For more information see COVID-19: guidance for households with possible coronavirus infection