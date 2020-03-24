Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Homeless charity recruiting in wake of coronvirus

The Simon Community has been working hard to maintain services and now needs some extra support

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Homeless charity recruiting in wake of coronvirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Simon Community is working hard to ensure that it supports the most vulnerable people in our community during the current crisis.

It is committed to keeping services operational and is currently following the Public Health Agency’s COVID-19 advice and liaising closely with colleagues across the sector, as well as the Housing Executive, Department for Communities, PBNI and PSNI to review the situation as it arises so that it can continue to provide vital services to people who are homeless during this unsettling time.  

The charity has now advertised for a new role:

Join Simon Community to Support Vulnerable People.

Simon Community NI have created a new role during these challenging times. By becoming a Simon Concierge, you’ll help to deliver vital services to those who have no home or families to turn to.

While experience is not essential, sharing in the charity’s values is.

Salary: £9.36 per hour

Location: Across Northern Ireland

For more info: http://ow.ly/NsDV50yR6S0

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie