CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Homeless charity recruiting in wake of coronvirus

The Simon Community is working hard to ensure that it supports the most vulnerable people in our community during the current crisis.

It is committed to keeping services operational and is currently following the Public Health Agency’s COVID-19 advice and liaising closely with colleagues across the sector, as well as the Housing Executive, Department for Communities, PBNI and PSNI to review the situation as it arises so that it can continue to provide vital services to people who are homeless during this unsettling time.

The charity has now advertised for a new role:

Join Simon Community to Support Vulnerable People.

Simon Community NI have created a new role during these challenging times. By becoming a Simon Concierge, you’ll help to deliver vital services to those who have no home or families to turn to.

While experience is not essential, sharing in the charity’s values is.

Salary: £9.36 per hour

Location: Across Northern Ireland

For more info: http://ow.ly/NsDV50yR6S0