Run in memory of Derry's Marty Gallagher postponed until 2022

Organisers of Marty's Run have confirmed that the event will not take place this year in the interests of public health.

The annual October 5km walk/run is held in memory of Foyle Valley runner Marty Gallagher who was killed on Halloween night in 2009.

Last year, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made by the Gallagher family not to hold the event and with coronavirus case numbers currently still high in the local area, the family have again decided not to proceed this year.

Marty's father, Martin Gallagher senior, said that it was a difficult but necessary decision, and the family are looking forward to the hopeful return of Marty's Run next year.

"Since the very first Marty's Run, we have been so overwhelmed and delighted with the support we have received from everyone who has taken part, our sponsors, and all involved in the organisation of the event.

"Last year we were obviously disappointed that we couldn't proceed but we felt strongly that it was the only choice available to us to protect everyone and to prevent any potential risk of spreading Covid-19 within the community. Given that we are still dealing with this pandemic we have had no hesitation in making that decision again.

"We are very fortunate to not only have runners taking part in the 5km each year, but also families and different people who support it by walking the route. We see people of all ages – from young kids to some of our older generations – and we want to make sure we protect all of those people who may be vulnerable in any way.

"This is just a temporary measure, and we are so looking forward to next year when we are really hoping that the pandemic will be a thing of the past and we can bring Marty's Run back.

"As a family we would just like to thank everyone for their continued support, it means a lot to us all. We hope to see you all in 2022!"