21/08/2021

Coleraine University to host charity run

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

This year's annual Ulster 5k and Children's Race, in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund, will be held on Saturday, September 18 Ulster University, Coleraine Campus.

The adults' race starts at 2pm and the children's race at 1.30pm (1.5k).

Registration will be on the day and will be open in the Pavillion from 12.00pm. Entries are £10 per adult and £5 for the children's race (U12s). 

All entrants will receive a bespoke medal. There are podium prizes for men and women along with spot prizes.

“We are very grateful to Ulster University for allowing us to use their trail to host our event,” commented a spokesperson for the  RAFBF.

“We are delighted to hold our physical event again this year after the success of our virtual run last year due to Covid restrictions. We would like to thank everyone who participated in our physical event in 2019 and our virtual run in 2020 and look forward to welcoming you in person this year.”

The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity. We exist to support current and former members of the RAF, their partners and dependants, whenever they need us. In 2018 we spent £21m supporting more than 53,000 members of the RAF Family. For more information visit:  www.rafbf.org

