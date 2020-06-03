Belfast marathon cancelled

The 2020 Belfast marathon, which had been rescheduled for September, has been cancelled for the first time in the event's 38-year history.

The event, which began in 1981, was postponed from its regular May slot due to the sporting lockdown following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Due to the unprecedented situation with the global pandemic of Covid-19, our fundamental priority must be your health and that of others; therefore at this time we do not believe we can stage our event safely or to the standard which you frequently rely on," read a statement on the official website.

"As organisers, we understand that this news will come as a disappointment for many, even though some of you may have been expecting it. Consequently, this has been a very difficult decision to make.

In a bid to sustain our cherished Belfast City Marathon, organisers are deferring all entries to the 2021 event, scheduled for Sunday May, 2).

"Belfast City Marathon Ltd are also happy to consider deferral of entries to the 2022 and 2023 marathons. Please contact the Event Manager directly about this," concluded the statement."