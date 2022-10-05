Search

06 Oct 2022

Life and work of world famous music producer to be celebrated in new documentary

The life and work of Hans Zimmer will be celebrated in a new 60-minute BBC documentary, looking back on the composer’s four-decade career.

The programme will give an in-depth profile of the multi-award winning German composer, who has scored multiple Hollywood blockbusters including James Bond, The Lion King and Dune.

The documentary, titled Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel, promises to provide “unprecedented access” to Zimmer and showcase the man who introduced new generations to the drama of orchestral music.

It will chart Zimmer’s 40-year journey from post-war Germany to Hollywood, revealing the musical secrets behind his innumerable world-famous scores.

“I’m honoured to be sharing this insight into my career and life with the BBC audience,” Zimmer said.

“My hope is that this documentary inspires and emboldens you to unapologetically pursue your passions and find a deeper understanding for my scores and above all, music.”

The documentary will also feature interviews from other industry heavyweights including Ron Howard, Denis Villeneuve, Christopher Nolan and  Steve McQueen, all of whom have worked closely with Zimmer throughout the years.

As well as the music to famous films, the programme will look back at the music he has created for ground-breaking BBC Studios Natural History films, including Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II and Frozen Planet II.

The film’s director, Francis Hanly, said: “The sheer number of standout movies Hans Zimmer has scored over the past 40 years is incredible.

“It was a dream job to sit and film him at the keyboard in his studio as he gave us an intimate and exclusive demonstration of the techniques and sounds he’s created and the ideas that lie behind some of his most famous scores.”

Zimmer has won two best original score Oscars and four Grammys, and has been nominated for two Emmys and a Tony.

His first Academy Award came in 1994 for the Lion King, and again almost 20 years later for Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic Dune.

He is also the recipient of a Bafta and several Classic Brit awards.

Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel will air on BBC Two on Sunday 16 October at 9pm.

