28 Jan 2022

WATCH: Here's the line-up of guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

28 Jan 2022 11:26 AM

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Joining Graham in studio will be Penélope Cruz, Pedro Almodóvar, James McAvoy, Nicôle Lecky, and singer songwriter Ella Henderson. 

Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz and iconic Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar chat about their new film Parallel Mothers. 

James McAvoy talks about the challenge of making the improvised thriller My Son, while Nicôle Lecky speaks about writing and starring in the new BBC Three drama series Mood, which she describes as “A high octane ride".

Ella Henderson performs Brave live in the studio before joining Graham for a chat.

Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, January 28 at 10.35pm.

