IN PICTURES: Derry City fans loving life back at the Brandywell

250 Derry City fans attended the recent game between Derry City and Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Those lucky few in attendance saw a dramatic finish to the game as City defender Ronan Boyce scored a late equaliser to earn the Candystripes a 1-1 draw.
All pics by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
