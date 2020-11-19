THROWBACK THURSDAY: Heartbreak for Derry City fans (2005)

Take a trip down memory lane and back to 2005 and the League of Ireland season decider between Derry City and Cork City in Turner's Cross.

Going into the final month of the 2005 league campaign only goal difference could separate leaders Cork City from second placed Derry City.

The title would be decided on the final day of the season when the two sides met at Turner's Cross on 18 November.

Derry City went top of the table after Cork City's draw with Shelbourne the previous weekend. All they needed was a point to seal their first league title since 1996-97.

Cork City started the better and nearly scored inside thirty seconds when John O'Flynn headed just over the crossbar.

They were not to be denied however, and struck the deserved lead goal when O'Flynn headed home from a Roy O'Donovan cross.

Cork City dominated the rest of the opening half but it seemed that the second killer goal would just not come.

It eventually arrived in the 16th minute of the second half when Denis Behan set up Liam Kearney to score.

Derry City never gave up, however, and were close to pulling a goal back but Cork City goalkeeper Michael Devine managed to pull off a fine save from a Paddy McCourt header.

It was to be Cork City's day, though, as they went on to see the match out and clinch their second league title.

Photographs are of some of the Derry City fans who watched the game in The Gweedore and Sugar Niteclub.

