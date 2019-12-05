North West Karate Federation win 20 medals at World Karate Championships

NWKF have four new World Champions.

On Thursday 14th Nov 2019 twelve members of NWKF (ten competitors aged from 12 to 48, one coach and one senior referee) travelled to Belgrade, Serbia for the WKC World Karate Championships.

They arrived at Hotel Serbia with the rest of the UKC Northern Ireland Team, making a total National Team of twenty-three. This was their base for five days, joining over 150 competitors from more than 10 countries who also stayed at Hotel Serbia, this led to a fantastic atmosphere throughout the weekend with registration, coaching and referee courses held in the same venue.

Faye Leonard won a silver medal in Ippon Kumite and a bronze in Sanbon Kumite. This was a fantastic result as this was Faye’s first time away at an international event.

Jack McFadden-Hegarty won a silver medal in Cadet Boys Wado Kata, a gold medal in Sanbon Kumite and 2 bronze medals in Ippon and Sanbon team events.

- Harry Doherty won a bronze medal in Cadet Boys Wado Kata, 2 bronzes in Ippon and Sanbon team events.

- John McFadden won a silver medal in the Male Veteran Kata.

- Celine McLaughlin won a gold medal in the Female Veteran Kata.

- Leah Strunks won an amazing 3 gold medals in Ippon and Sanbon Kumite and also gold in the Team Cadet event.

- Kate McLaughlin won a gold medal in the Team Cadet event and bronze in Ippon Kumite.

- Cormac Morrison won a silver medal in the Team Sanbon event and bronze in the individual Ippon event.

- Sean Leonard won 2 bronze medals in the senior men’s Ippon and Sanbon Team events.

The NWKF collected a total of 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 10 Bronze medals.

The Northern Ireland Karate Team won overall a total of 9 Golds, 11 Silver & 19 Bronze medals from a team of 18 Competitors. It was the best results the team have ever achieved at the World Championships, finishing 3rd on the medal table, ahead of hosts Serbia.

Only the Italian teams achieved more medals than the Northern Ireland Team.

The members of the North West Karate Federation would like to thank all the parents, coaches and local businesses that sponsored the team.

Without their help the team would not have been able to achieve this remarkable result. Special thanks to Derry City and Strabane District Council who helped with travel and accommodation costs and provided the team with membership to the local sports centres for training in the past few months. Onwards and upwards for this amazing team with events in Dublin, Scotland and Russia timetabled for the team to compete in 2020.