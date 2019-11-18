North West Cricket Union celebrates another year

The Best Western White Horse Hotel was the setting for Friday night's North West Cricket Union Presentation Dinner which celebrated the achievements of players and clubs throughout the 2019 season.

The big crowd were regaled by guest speaker Liam Beckett MBE who was in his usual superb form, and they thoroughly enjoyed his recollections of a colourful career.

North West Chairman, Brian Dougherty was also in good form as he revealed that a review of the Union's structures and governance was already under way, with changes expected to be phased in over the next couple of seasons. He also confirmed that International cricket was on its way back to Bready next summer with big news expected soon on the Union's match allocation for the next couple of years.

In terms of the awards it was little surprise that senior league and cup winners Brigade swept the boards in the Premiership category with skipper Andy Britton winning the Radio Foyle Player of the Year for the second successive season. Gareth McKeegan picked up the Players' Player award while David Barr claimed the senior batting and Jonny Robinson the bowling trophy.

Eglinton's Tommy Orr won Young Player of the Year and Scott Macbeth picked up the Jack Glenn Memorial Youth Player while Mark Olphert was named Coach of the Year. Graham Hume was nominated Warriors Player of the Year while there was plenty of emotion in the air as Robert "Lofty" McGonigle received the Club Person of the Year to a standing ovation from guests.

In the Women's category, Fox Lodge's Sarah Black won both the bowling and the Interprovincial Player awards while Leanne Brandon won the women's bowling and Zara Craig the Young Player of the Year.

Norma McBrine picked up Donemana's prize of £500 worth of equipment from competition sponsors All-Rounder Cricket after the Holm club won this season's T20 Cup.

The house was back on their feet again as Junior McBrine and Nigel Thompson were inducted into the North West Hall of Fame at the end of what was a real celebration of local cricket.

FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS

Harry Henderson Fair Play award - Jamie McIntyre

Midweek Batting - Ben Mills

Midweek Bowling - Jason Wallace

Qualifying 3 Batting - David Mills

Q3 Bowling - Greg Piergrosse

Qualifying 2 Batting - Deepak Reddy

Qualifying 2 Bowling - JJ O’Brien

Qualifying 1 Batting - Robert Spence

Qualifying 1 Bowling - Cameron Knight

Women’s Batting - Sarah Black

Women’s Bowling - Leanne Brandon

Women’s Interprovincial Player - Sarah Black

Girl’s Interprovincial Player - Zara Craig

Coach of the Year - Mark Olphert

Jack Glenn Memorial Youth Player Award - Scott Macbeth

Club Person of the Year - Robert “Lofty” McGonigle

Warriors Player of the Year - Graham Hume

Young Player of the Year - Tommy Orr

Championship Batting - Giles Moan

Championship Bowling - Jarred Wilson

Premier Division Batting - David Barr

Premier Division Bowling - Jonny Robinson

Michael Bannigan Award - Gareth McKeegan

Radio Foyle Player of the Year - Andy Britton

Hall of Fame Winners - Nigel Thompson and Junior McBrine