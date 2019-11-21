Brandywell right on track despite weather

It was another bitterly cold night at the Brandywell for Monday’s racing and great credit must go to the ground staff who showed great wisdom in not putting any water on the surface before the meeting.

Conscious of the dipping temperatures they were afraid the track could freeze and it was decided to plate the track after each race.

The opening race was a sprint and saw Summit Summit winning in 17.45 while the second contest resulted in Goodbye clocking 17.35 over the same distance.

Vincent McGuinness and Juliet Aldridge were celebrating another winner as the third race, over the 300 yards distance, ended with Runalong Ruby taking the honours in 17.43.

The Brandywell 500 was up next and here Titanic Heart, racing out of trap three, ran a decent 28.06 for Louis Campbell.

Johns Gringo returned a time of 29.07 in the fifth race while Clomantagh Vic came home in 28.91 in the sixth.

The Monday Night 500 was the penultimate race and was won by Wilbrook Beans from trap one in a time of 28.15 for Charles Mooney.

Racing concluded with the Getting Out 300 yards sprint which was won by Barney Rockon in 28.67 for Vincent McCay.

Meanwhile, the Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group recently made a donation to All About Greyhounds at their dog walk in Belfast.

The donation amount was boosted by funds that Speedy Joe (owned by Stephen Radcliffe) raised as part of his Ambassador role for ‘Greyhounds as Pets’.

This group provides an invaluable service in finding homes for our retired greyhounds. Their strategy of arranging fortnightly walks over the years is making a massive difference to the popularity of greyhounds as pets in Northern Ireland.

In the last year, they have found homes for six retired greyhounds that have raced at Brandywell for some of their career.

PHOTOS: John Killen