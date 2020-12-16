IN PICTURES: Kids delighted after Santa pays a surprise visit to St Therese's Primary School in Derry

The pupils of St. Therese' PS, Lenamore were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday as the Santa Bus with the Man himself onboard, Mrs. Claus and their merry band of Helpers arrived to hand out selection boxes and wish all a Merry Christmas.

Inclement weather didn’t hamper the festive spirit and the classes came out in force to enjoy the event.

Even retiring principal, Mrs. Walsh took part in proceedings and welcomed Santa and the team to the school.

The event was part of the Leafair Community Association's 'Christmas Wonderland' across the local community and schools and was funded by the Housing Executive's Cohesion Fund.

Peter McDonald from the Association also commented: "This is great to get out and around the community and schools as much as possible and a pleasure to see the delight on the children's faces.

"We are delighted to be able to visit St. Therese today. A big thank you to all our staff who took part all week and to the funders who once again stepped up to the breach."

The group will be out visiting more estates tonight and over the rest of the week.