GALLERY: Maghera group receives special award

A County Derry community group has been awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service following a successful youth development programme.

Representatives from the monarchy visited Maghera Cross Community Link (MCCL) last week to congratulate the committee and volunteers on receiving the award.

Chairperson of MCCL, Ruth Watterson and Vice Chairperson, Pamela Hunter, accepted a crystal trophy and a certificate signed by Queen Elizabeth II to mark their success.

Lord lieutenant Alison Millar said she had been overwhelmed by the work undertaken by staff and volunteers at the centre.

MCCL received particular praise for the Personal Youth Development Programme, which enabled 44 young people to engage in a programme to assist in gaining employment or pursue further education.

The centre's foodbank, although having operated for six years, was also highlighted as having been extremely beneficial throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

From March until the end of July, 2,746 food parcels had been delivered to Maghera residents and those in adjacent rural areas, with the assistance of other local community groups.