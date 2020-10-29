Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

GALLERY: Maghera group receives special award

The group were awarded for Voluntary Service.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A County Derry community group has been awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service following a successful youth development programme.

Representatives from the monarchy visited Maghera Cross Community Link (MCCL) last week to congratulate the committee and volunteers on receiving the award.

Chairperson of MCCL, Ruth Watterson and Vice Chairperson, Pamela Hunter, accepted a crystal trophy and a certificate signed by Queen Elizabeth II to mark their success.

Lord lieutenant Alison Millar said she had been overwhelmed by the work undertaken by staff and volunteers at the centre.

MCCL received particular praise for the Personal Youth Development Programme, which enabled 44 young people to engage in a programme to assist in gaining employment or pursue further education.

The centre's foodbank, although having operated for six years, was also highlighted as having been extremely beneficial throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

From March until the end of July, 2,746 food parcels had been delivered to Maghera residents and those in adjacent rural areas, with the assistance of other local community groups.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie