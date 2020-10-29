GALLERY: Maghera group receives special award

Contact
A County Derry community group has been awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service following a successful youth development programme.
Representatives from the monarchy visited Maghera Cross Community Link (MCCL) last week to congratulate the committee and volunteers on receiving the award.
Chairperson of MCCL, Ruth Watterson and Vice Chairperson, Pamela Hunter, accepted a crystal trophy and a certificate signed by Queen Elizabeth II to mark their success.
Lord lieutenant Alison Millar said she had been overwhelmed by the work undertaken by staff and volunteers at the centre.
MCCL received particular praise for the Personal Youth Development Programme, which enabled 44 young people to engage in a programme to assist in gaining employment or pursue further education.
The centre's foodbank, although having operated for six years, was also highlighted as having been extremely beneficial throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
From March until the end of July, 2,746 food parcels had been delivered to Maghera residents and those in adjacent rural areas, with the assistance of other local community groups.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.