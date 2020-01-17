Derry students awarded for STEM excellence

Three Derry students have recently received awards for achieving exceptional examination results in STEM subjects.

Katie House, from Foyle College, received the Sloane McClay (Triple) award second prize for obtaining the second highest combined marks in GCSE biology, chemistry, physics and maths.



St Columb’s College student, Conor Gallagher, received the newly-introduced Sloane McClay (Double) second place award for obtaining the second combined marks in GCSE biology, chemistry, physics and maths.



Thornhill College's Sarah O’Callaghan received a third place Hans Sloane Awards certificate and a cheque for £150 for the third highest combined marks in A Level biology, chemistry and physics.



The awards were developed through a partnership between the Hans Sloane Trust and Craigavon-based pharmaceutical develop- ment group Almac in memory of Almac founder and visionary entrepreneur Allen McClay.



In September, school principals from across the North were invited to nominate their top performing A Level and GCSE science and maths students.



This year saw a record number of nominations with 142 individuals put forward for consideration for all three awards.

Winning students, and their families, attended a prestigious awards ceremony in the Ulster Museum earlier this month to recognise their individual achievements. Professor Tom Moody, vice-president, Technology Development and Commercialisation, Almac Group presented the individual and school awards.



Dr Sally Montgomery, chairman Hans Sloane Memorial Fund, commented: "The achievements of this year’s nominations have been exceptional and is testament to the teachers’ and students’ ability and hard work.



"We would like to extend our congratulations to all the students nominated this year.



"The partnership with Almac and the National Museums ensures that we continue to highlight the importance of STEM to the wonderful achievements of these students."



The Hans Sloane Memorial Fund Trust, in partnership with National Museums NI, was established in 1960 to commemorate the life and work of the celebrated Killyleagh physician, scientist and collector.



In 2017, and in collaboration with Almac Group, the Hans Sloane Trustees launched the Sloane McClay award in memory of Sir Allen McClay, the late founder and chairman of global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation, the Almac Group.