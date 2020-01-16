Storm Brendan causes havoc in Derry

Derry was rocked by the first storm of the new decade earlier this week, with high winds causing difficulty for a plane landing at the city's airport.



The Ryanair flight left Liverpool's John Lennon Airport at 10.35am on Monday and flew into the path of Storm Brendan in the skies above City of Derry Airport. Passengers were reportedly crying and praying as the plane was buffeted by high winds and turbulence. Thankfully, the pilot was able to land safely at the third attempt. A spokesperson for City of Derry Airport said "the high winds and inclement weather had a very minor impact on flights from the Airport on Monday."



The Met Office had issued a weather warning for the North West as the storm saw winds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 130 km/h.



Several trees were blown down across the city including one which blocked two lanes of the Strand Road next to Fort George, while there was flooding on several roads.



Snow fell in the Waterside area at the same time as heavy rain fell on the cityside.



Public parks, open spaces and play parks were closed by Derry City and Strabane District Council as a safety precaution.

The Council also urged the public to stay safe by taking the necessary measures to secure their properties.



Speaking on Monday, a Council spokesperson said its officials were monitoring the situation with their multi-agency partners throughout the duration of the alert to assess the situation.Council had also engaged with community organisations in relation to initiating their community resilience plans, but this did not prove necessary.



Whilst the storm has now passed, the strong winds will continue in Derry today (Thursday) and they will be accompanied by light rain, say the Met Office.



Temperatures will be milder, with a high of nine degrees and a low of four degrees.



The high will winds will have passed by tomorrow, with a moderate breeze and light rain forecast.

There will be a high of six degrees and a low of three degrees.