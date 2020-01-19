No room to improve as architect unveils stunning offices

This is the stunning transformation of a disused building in Kilrea by one of Co Derry's best known architects.



Architecture firm Healy McKeown worked its magic on the vacated premises at Maghera Street to unveil a state-of-the-art studio last month.



Whilst busy helping their many clients across the province, staff were also creating their own stylish space to work on projects.

The stunning transformation was opened to the public at a special open evening on Friday, December 6.



The well-known residential and commercial architects previously operated from Gortnamoyagh Road in Garvagh.



Healy McKeown would like to thank all those who attended the open evening and all the well wishes from the wider community.