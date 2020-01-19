No room to improve as architect unveils stunning offices

Contact
This is the stunning transformation of a disused building in Kilrea by one of Co Derry's best known architects.
Architecture firm Healy McKeown worked its magic on the vacated premises at Maghera Street to unveil a state-of-the-art studio last month.
Whilst busy helping their many clients across the province, staff were also creating their own stylish space to work on projects.
The stunning transformation was opened to the public at a special open evening on Friday, December 6.
The well-known residential and commercial architects previously operated from Gortnamoyagh Road in Garvagh.
Healy McKeown would like to thank all those who attended the open evening and all the well wishes from the wider community.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
St Mary’s College student Hollie Harkin, who won a third place award at the BT Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) pictured with Mrs Blanking and Mr Logue
Pupils Nicole Donnelly and Katie McAuley ( centre) achieved second and third places resepctively in A Level Health and Social Care. Also in picture is Mrs Maguire, Miss Kearney and Miss Sheilds.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney and US Consul General, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, at the entrance to Seamus Heaney HomePlace Man & Boy Exhibition.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.