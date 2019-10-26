Derry people celebrate recent achievements at Enagh Youth Forum



Young people, staff and volunteers from Enagh Youth Forum (EYF) were presented with certificates at a recent celebration event held in the White Horse Hotel.

Young people achieved certificates in ASDAN Adventure and Residential, John Muir Award, Millennium Volunteers Credits and Water Safety and Rescue.

EYF staff, volunteers and young leaders were presented with certificates in Emergency First Aid, Child Protection Training and Fire Safety In The Work Place certificates.

Deirbhile Hone, EYF member (aged 13), said: "We had a really brilliant summer scheme at EYF and completed an ASDAN course in 'Adventure and Residential.' It was really interesting learning how to plan our own trips and the over night camp was enjoyed by everyone! Thank you, EYF."

Jack Long (trainee youth worker) with EYF, said "It was great to help plan and organise last nights celebration event which saw local young people receive a range of certificates in recognition of their volunteering efforts in the local community; including looking after Enagh Lough and campaigning for disability play provision for Strathfoyle Play Park.

“I would encourage any young person aged 10-25 years old to get involved with EYF and take part in outdoor activities and training courses and help make a difference! Thanks also to

“The National Lottery Community Fund and Derry City Strabane PCSP who continue to fund and support EYF and help make the magic happen."

Paul Hughes, youth and community development worker with EYF said "The event was a great success with local young people taking the lead in planning and organising it. All of the young people who presented did a really good job and you should all be very proud of yourselves.”

“Enagh Youth Forum's 'YouthLed' project is funded and supported by the National Lottery Community Fund through the 'Empowering Young People Programme' made possible by National Lottery Players.”

Mr Hughes concluded: “I would also like to extend our thanks to the Derry & Strabane PCSP who continue to support EYF in carrying out a range of community safety projects in and around Strathfoyle.”