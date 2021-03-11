GALLERY: Derrychrin pupils embracing healthy challenge

Contact
A group of parents and friends of a County Derry primary school have embraced a scheme designed to keep pupils involved while home-schooling and encourage healthy activity.
The 'Work your body, feed your mind' scheme was launched by Friends of Derrychrin Primary School five weeks ago and the schoolchildren have been relishing the challenges.
“The scheme was set up as a way of encouraging pupils to keep healthy and active, but its success has exceeded all expectations,” said Roisin Talbot, Chairperson of Friends of Derrychrin.
“There is a new challenge every week and the community – pupils, staff and local people - has really embraced the challenges.”
