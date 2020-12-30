GALLERY: Spot of fundraising at local school

Pupils at a County Derry primary school have been sharpening their football skills in a Christmas event to raise money for charity.

Primary 5, 6 and 7 at St Mary's Primary School, Draperstown took part in a penalty shoot-out, with the added incentive of firing the ball past their teacher, Mr Peter Kearney.

Local football team, Draperstown Celtic, donated prizes for the competition which contributed to a total of £600 the school raised for St Vincent de Paul in the process.