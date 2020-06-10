GALLERY: Five star effort as Dungiven community hits over double their target

Contact
The community in Dungiven has managed to exceed the original target of £5,000 set for their #DungivenFive challenge over the weekend.
Families and individuals within the community were challenged to run, walk, jog or cycle 5km, with donations made being split between Foyle Search and Rescue, Foyle Hospice, LIPS, Marie Curie and the Samaritans.
Over £14,000 has been raised for the five charities. Not only have the community raised over double their initial target, they have also exceeded their 5,000km distance target.
With 6,100km clocked up at the time of writing, the enthusiasm and energy shows no sign of abating, but a donation can still be made via the Just Giving page.
