GALLERY: Awards handed out at Kilrea WI meeting to hononary members

Kilrea Women's Institute recently held their March meeting.

President Ann Laughlin welcomed members to the meeting at The Vines Restaurant in Garvagh.

After a delicious meal, entertainment was provided by Tamlaght O’Crilly Community Choir, with a beautiful variety of sacred and secular music.

Congratulations were extended to Pearl Hutchinson who gained first place in the Phyllis Gailey Literary Competition, and to Jennifer Gardiner who came third.

Sandra Taylor was presented with her Silver Spoon for 21 years of membership. Alison Torrens received a floral arrangement for being a member for 40 years.

Helen McAllister, Prim McCaw and Pearl Walker were presented with honorary membership certificates for 50 years of faithful service to Kilrea WI.

Marina Laughlin was presented with a crystal vase to celebrate 60 years of committed and active membership.

The Pennies for Friendship Competition, A Tiny Teddybear: 1st Mary Gibson, 2nd Margaret Mark.

Joan Dunlop won the raffle.

Maud Steele brought a very enjoyable meeting to a close with a comprehensive vote of thanks.

Regarding the present situation within our community and the need to observe social distancing, we have taken the decision to cancel the April meeting.

The health of our members and speakers is of paramount importance.

Please stay safe but do keep in touch, by phone or social media, with friends and other members.