GALLERY : Derry students explore Irish language careers

A careers event for post primary Irish language students has been hosted in the Main Hall in the Guildhall to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week) and International Women’s Day 2020.

The Irish language festival, which is now in it's 20th year, was created to celebrate the Irish language and encourage more people to 'bain trial aisti,' or to give it a go.

It originally started as one week, hence the name, but has expanded over time and now lasts for 17 days.

It is predominantly celebrated in Ireland but there are events happening as far away as Australia and America.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has teamed up with Donegal District Council to plan a range of events throughout the two districts and Cultúlann Uí Chanáin also have a full programme of events planned.

Foras na Gaeilge are providing funding for a lot of the events which run until March 17.