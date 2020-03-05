GALLERY : NWRC students awarded SSE Airtricity Scholarships

Nineteen students studying science, technology, engin- eering and mathematics (STEM) associated subjects at North West Regional College (NWRC) have been awarded bursaries totalling £42,750 from the SSE Airtricity Scholarship Fund.

This is the second year students from the college have benefited from this initiative, which is operated by SSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland’s largest provider of renewable energy.

The SSE Airtricity Scholarship provides 50% funding support towards the cost of third level fees for students from Counties Derry, Tyrone and Fer- managh commencing first year studies in STEM- asso- ciated courses at partner colleges.

The SSE Airtricity Scholarship is funded by local wind farms owned and operated by sister SSE company SSE Renewables, the largest green energy generator in Northern Ireland. Last year 18 students from NWRC received a scholarship from SSE Airtricity, and with a further 19 awards this year, this brings the total scholarship funding over the last two years for NWRC to almost £88,000.

Typically students are awarded £2,500 each. Danny Laverty, head of science, technology and creative industries at NWRC, congratulated all the students. He commented: “We are delighted that 19 of our students have each been presented with a prestigious SSE Airtricity Scholarship, which helps to finance Higher Education study for local students.”