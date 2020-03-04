GALLERY : 'Wee' Maisie fondly remembered at charity fundraiser in the Guildhall

Contact
A measure of the love and affection so many people had for the late 'wee' Maisie Crawford was evident by the large turnout at a fundraiser held in her memory.
The event, staged in the Guildhall on Saturday night, was organised to raise monies for charities close to her heart.
A host of artists and choirs turned out to honour Maisie, who passed away last September
Three choirs took part - the Voices of the Foyle, the Pink Ladies and Thyme to Sing.
The Ringabelles, singer-songwriter Roy Arbuckle, female vocalists Anne Tracey, fiddle player andharpist Tracey McRory, singer, guitarist and composer Richard Laird, and the 'Singing Butcher,” Mark McCafferty, also took to the stage.
The evening, supported by Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle, was jointly compered by Joanna Boyd, and Radio Foyle’s Mark Patterson .
