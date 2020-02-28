GALLERY: Aspiring hairdressers and barbers show off creative skills

Our future hairdressers and barbers have shown off their skills at North West Regional College’s annual showcase in Limavady.

The Creative Glamour event featured dozens of stunning creations in a number of categories including Avant Garde, Barbering, Cut and Colour, Bridal and Upstyle.

Curriculum manager Cara Hegarty, who compered the event, congratulated all the students who took part.

She added: “What we have seen tonight is the culmination of months of hard work, and it is fantastic to see it all coming together.

“Much of the work you have seen here tonight demonstrates innovation through Project Based Learning as our students perfect the technical skills of cutting, colouring and styling.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported the students, for us as staff it is great to see the students gaining the confidence to showcase their skills.”

Samantha Traynor, Head of Training and Skills at NWRC said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has made the annual show in Limavady such a success.

“The Hairdressing and Barbering team at NWRC are a committed group with the drive to support students as they progress towards the world of work. It is a pleasure to see this work on display tonight and I wish them all the best for the future."

NWRC offers a huge number of courses ranging from Care and Health, Apprenticeships and

Traineeships, Art and Design; Administration; Business; Construction and the Built Environment; Engineering; Hospitality and Catering; Media, Multimedia and Journalism; Music; Performing Arts; Science; Sport and Leisure, Travel and Tourism; Computing and I.T., Early Years, Hairdressing and

Beauty Therapy, and Adult Learning.

Limavady campus will hold their open day at Main Street and Greystone Campus on February 27 from 12pm to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend

